MP welcomes A47 improvement scheme at Wansford

A Peterborough MP has welcomed the improvements announced for the A47 in Peterborough.

Shailesh Vara, MP for North West Cambridgeshire, said the proposed dualling of the A47 between Wansford and Sutton would provide benefits to the city.

Mr Vara said: “This announcement is excellent news for local businesses, residents and commuters.

“Peterborough is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and the removal of traffic pinch-points relieves congestion, decreases travel time and drives local economic growth. Making this section of the A47 into a dual carriageway gives us an important opportunity to address historic safety concerns which have led to a number of tragic accidents in recent years.

“I would encourage everyone who uses this route to have their say at the public consultations starting in March 2017.”

The A47 scheme at Wansford is one of eight road improvement projects across the east of England which have been announced today. The total cost of all the schemes will be £1.1 billion - although a Highways Agency spokeswoman said it was not possible to say how much individual schemes will cost, or when construction is likely to start and finish.

