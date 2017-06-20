MP slams Highways England over Peterborough roadworks chaos

Shailesh Vara has slammed Highways England over the roadworks fiasco in Peterborough.

The works, taking place on junction 17 of the A1, have been taking place since Saturday, and caused long queues and delays.

The roadworks themselves, and the diversion through Hampton and Yaxley, are located in North West Cambridgeshire MP Mr Vara’s constituency.

Today he said: “This closure has caused extensive problems and brought traffic to a near standstill. People are late for work, children are struggling to get to school with many of them sitting exams, and public transport is trapped in congestion. The remaining road network simply cannot cope with the extra traffic generated as a result of these roadworks.

“Whilst I understand that maintenance is essential, much more thought needs to have been given before putting the public through this chaos. As well as a near absence of proper communication with motorists, very little, if anything, was done to alert parish councils and local councillors either.

“I am writing to the Chief Executive of Highways England, Jim O’Sullivan, asking him to look into what can be done to relieve this situation as a matter of urgency.”