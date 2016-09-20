MP Shailesh Vara speaks out against housing plans for Wittering

Shailesh Vara has spoken out over plans which could bring nearly 200 new homes to Wittering.

Mr Vara, MP for North West Cambridgeshire visited Wittering to view the site of a proposed housing development last week.

A full planning application for land to the south of Lawrence Road, Wittering, was recently submitted to the local planning authority, Peterborough City Council. The proposal has been met with determined opposition from local residents who have also formed an Action Group. Numerous submissions have been made to the Council as part of its consultation on the application.

Mr Vara met with Mr Richard Roffe, Chairman of Wittering Parish Council, along with other local residents to discuss their concerns.

Following the meeting Mr Vara said:

“This proposal is simply not suitable for Wittering.

The application seeks permission to build some 190 homes without any regard to improving the village’s infrastructure. The additional homes would put substantial pressure on existing roads, drainage and water supplies to the detriment of the village’s residents. Local services such as doctors, dentists and the primary school do not appear to have been considered either.”