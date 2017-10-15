MP’s praise for ‘inspirational’ former GP

An “inspirational” former city GP held a gala at The Cresset on Saturday to mark his charity’s 25th anniversary.

Alwalton resident Dr Koneru Prasad, who worked at Westwood Clinic before retiring, set up HEAL ((Health and Education for All) in 1992 to bring hope into the lives of impoverished, orphaned and abandoned children, particularly in India where an educational campus for severely disadvantaged children is being built. The evening was attended by Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox.

Dr Prasad also recently met North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara. Mr Vara said: “Dr Prasad is an inspiration.

“His work over many years has saved countless lives and has given some of the poorest members of Indian society the means to escape poverty and lead fulfilling lives.”