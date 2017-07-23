MP’s backing for lottery funding

Have your say

MP Shailesh Vara said he was delighted that The Great Fen at Holme has been chosen as a finalist in the 2017 National Lottery Awards.

The Great Fen is one of the largest habitat restoration projects in Europe.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Mr Vara said: “I am very pleased that The Great Fen has been recognised in this way.

“The National Lottery provides funding for a great many worthy causes and it is good to see such a successful project in our local community.”

People are encouraged to visit https://www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/project/great-fen where they can learn more about the project and cast their vote.