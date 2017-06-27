MP calls for priority to be given to safety upgrades on A605

Shailesh Vara has written to the Secretary of State for Transport calling for immediate action to be taken on the A605 at Elton.

The MP for North West Cambridgeshire wrote to Chris Grayling MP following the fourth death on the road in just two months. Mr Vara also wrote to Gillian Beasley, chief executive of Cambridgeshire County Council about the road.

In the letters, Mr Vara says the stretch of road should be given priority for improvements to be made.

The calls come after Mark Holman, chairman of Elton Parish Council said the road was ‘not fit for purpose,’ and Cambridgeshire county councillor Simon Bywater, who represents Sawtry and Ellington, said he would like to see average speed cameras installed on the road.

A man, aged in his 50s, died in a three vehicle crash near the village on Sunday night.

The fatal accident follows the deaths of Josephine Booth, 82, of Church Street, Nassington and Justinas Vosylius and Algirdas Pelegrimas in collisions in May.

