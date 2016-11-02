Mourners are United for Peterborough dad who died during Great Eastern Run

Mourners wore football shirts to celebrate the life of a father of two who died while taking part in the Great Eastern Run.

Paul McCann collapsed half a mile from the end of the half marathon last month.

Paul McCann funeral at Peterborough Crematorium EMN-161029-160528009

The 32-year-old, of Oundle Road, Woodston, Peterborough, was well known on the local football scene, as he was lead coach of Riverside FC.

Paul was also working to get a job as a train driver when he died on Sunday, October 9.

On Friday, dozens of people attended a funeral service at Peterborough Crematorium.

Many of the mourners turned up in football shirts, with many teams represented - but most chose to wear Manchester United colours, the team Paul supported. Some shirts had ‘McCann’ printed on the back in memory of Paul. Many of the other mourners who did not wear football shirts chose to wear red to the service.

Paul McCann funeral at Peterborough Crematorium EMN-161029-160555009

Even Paul’s coffin was covered in Manchester United logos, and a picture of their Old Trafford ground, and some of the floral displays were shaped as a Manchester United football and a referee’s whistle - again with Paul’s favourite club’s logo included.

Other floral tributes included a pint of beer.

A message from Paul’s son, Owen on one of the tributes simply said ‘I miss you.’

There were also messages left from his family and friends, with one saying: “Your presence we miss, your memory we treasure, we will love you always, and forget you never.

“We miss you Uncle Paul.”

Dianne, Greg, Josh and Marcus wrote: “Our hearts are filled with sadness and tears but our memories are filled with smiles and laughter. Always remembered.”

A reception was held at The Cross Keys on Oundle Road following the service at the crematorium.

Following Paul’s death, a crowdfunding page was set up to help support his young family. When the page was created, it was hoped it would raise £200 - but ended up raising more than £7,000.

Tributes were paid at a number of local football matches following his death, and there was also a minute’s applause when Peterborough United played Northampton Town, with fans of both rivals rising to pay their respects.

Flowers were also left at the Embankment where he died by Paul’s family.