Motorcyclist hurt in collision on road in Peterborough

A motorcyclist has been hurt in a crash on Gunthorpe Road in Peterborough this afternoon (Friday).

A Cambridgeshire spokesman said the incident only involved a motorcycle, and happened at 3.40pm.

There were no details on how if there had been any injuries, but ambulance crews are on the scene.

The road has been closed to allow emergency services to work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.