Mosque opens its doors for interested residents

Mosques in Peterborough gave residents the chance to learn more about Islam at an open day this weekend.

The Masjid Khadijah and Islamic Centre in Cromwell Road, Peterborough was one of the Mosques to open their doors on Sunday as part of the national #VisitMyMosque campaign to encourage people to learn more about the religion.

Open day at Husaini Islamic Centre at Burton Street. Samreen Halani and Jasmina Halani looking at the Imam's chair for prayers EMN-170502-162840009

Amir Suleman, Secretary, Masjid Khadijah and Islamic Centre and the event organiser said: “The event is primarily aimed at improving community cohesion and for us all to get to know one another better within the community. Masjid Khadijah & Islamic Centre has always had an open door policy and we will continue to focus our efforts on embracing the multi-cultural communities of Peterborough by regularly holding events such as this. We aim to make local people more familiar and comfortable with Islam and at the same time communicating and highlighting the invaluable charitable and social action work Mosques do for the community.”

Visitors to the mosque included Peterborough City Council chief executive Gillian Beasley, and the guests were able to see the congregation praying, as well ask questions to staff and volunteers.

There were also a series of information boards set up around the Mosque for people to learn about the history of Islam, and about some of the community work carried out at the Peterborough mosque. Food was also served to the visitors.

The annual #visitmymosque campaign is run by the Muslim Council of Britain,

Open day at UKIM Peterborough and Islamic Centre at Cromwell Road. Jawair Khan, Coun Amjad Iqbal, Abdul Malik, Ivan Humble, Amir Suleman, Gillian Beasley, Ansar Ali and centre chairman Nafis Ahmed EMN-170502-162938009

