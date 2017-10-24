More than a flying stop at Peterborough for famous locomotive The Flying Scotsman after breakdown

A world famous locomotive has spent more than a flying visit to Peterborough after suffering mechanical problems.

The Flying Scotsman was travelling through the city to Ely when it had to stop at Peterborough station after picking up a fault.

The Flying Scotsman being lifted into poistion for repair at Wansford. Photo: Richard Kendall

The legendary train was taken to Nene Valley Railway for inspections and repairs.

The Scotsman remains at Nene Valley Railway, and a future journey has been cancelled.

A spokesman for The National Railway Museum, which runs the Flying Scotsman, thanked Nene Valley Railway for their assistance.

The spokesman said: “Last week during a trip from York to Peterborough, one of Flying Scotsman’s driving axle boxes was found to be running warm. As a precautionary measure, the engine was diverted to Nene Valley Railway, where it underwent a full engineering inspection over the weekend. Following this inspection, both of Flying Scotsman’s driving axle boxes are now being remetalled. Unfortunately, it is not possible to complete these repairs in time for the next trip scheduled to run on Saturday 28 October from London to Worcester.”

The Flying Scotsman being lifted into poistion for repair at Wansford. Photo: Richard Kendall

Cranes were brought in to lift the engine off the tracks over the weekend.

The museum spokesman said the train was due to be back up and running by November 4.

He said: “Once the axle boxes are repaired, Flying Scotsman will be back in fully operational condition and we expect the London to York service scheduled for November 4 to go ahead as planned.”

No-one from Nene Valley Railway was available for comment.

The Flying Scotsman at Peterborough station after it developed a technical problem. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday October 18, 2017. See PA story RAIL Scotsman. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire EMN-171018-165146001

For updates, visit www.flyingscotsman.org.uk/events/scotsman-on-the-tracks/