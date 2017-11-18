More than £8,000 raised at Deepings raft race shared by good causes

The 2017 Deepings Raft Race raised more than £8,000 for good causes - and that does not include funds raised by charity stalls themselves and raft teams collecting sponsorship for their own charities.

Cheques for £3,331 were presented to the two main charities - The Evergreen Care Trust and the Deepings Youth Group last week at Baston C of E Primary School (the winners of the school banner competition).

In attendance were representatives from the Raft Race Committee and the supported charities - Rosie from The Evergreen Care Trust, Kate and Nick representing the Deepings Youth Group, Liam from Road to Remembrance and Dave from the Air Training Corps - and one of the many long term sponsors, Bill Shaw from The Boundary fish and chip shop.

Other smaller amounts were donated to various community groups, some of which provided assistance with such tasks as marshaling. These included: £500 to Roads of Remembrance (supporting Scotties Little Soldiers); £500 to Parkinsons UK; £200 to the Peterborough 115 sqn Air Training Corps; and £100 to Baston C of E School – for winning the banner competition.

The committee was also able to hand over further cheques for £150 each to the main charities which was donated by Howdens of Bourne.

Next years Raft Race will be held on August 5 and the theme will be Heroes and Villains. For more go to www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk