More than £5,000 raised in 24 hours in memory of Peterborough man who died during Great Eastern Run

More than £5,000 has been raised in 24 hours in memory of Peterborough man Paul McCann, who fell ill and died half a mile from the finish of the Great Eastern Run on Sunday, October 9.

The justgiving page, set up by family friend Bianca Rennie, has seen friends as well as those who didn’t know Paul but wanted to donate to help his wife and two young children, make donations.

Carla Hinge said: “I didn’t know Paul but I feel so sad for his family. I ran too and this is the furthest thing from your mind when you set off. So shocking and unexpected. RIP and my thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Paul Chamberlain wrote: “After I heard the news first thing this morning about Paul McCann I was in complete shock and disbelief. We have lost a top man with a great future in front of him and great neighbour RIP Paul my friend.”

Mr McCann was lead coach at the city’s Riverside FC and was training for his dream job, to become a train driver. Flowers and tributes were place for him at King’s Cross in London yesterday, Monday.

Local football clubs in Huntingdonshire and Peterbrough have been asked to hold a minute’s silence at matches this weekend in memory of Paul.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bianca-rennie

