More than 1,400 Christmas cards flood in for little Bradley as Peterborough United back appeal

A call to send little cancer fighter Bradley Lowery Christmas cards has been met with an avalanche of messages - and Peterborough United are the latest professional football club to back the appeal.

An Everton fan first suggested cards be sent to the five-year-old from County Durham in the wake of the news that doctors had found his cancer had spread. The appeal was backed by the likes of John Terry and more than 1,400 Christmas cards have now been sent - the latest from Posh today, Monday December 19.

The schoolboy first beat neuroblastoma in 2013, but checks discovered it had returned in July. The Sunderland fan has been undergoing tough treatment through Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary and his parents have decided he will be given oral chemotherapy in the run up to Christmas, with antibody and chemotherapy to be used in the New Year to give them as much time as possible with him.

Last night brave Bradley was suited and booted as a guest at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards. He has also been a mascot at Sunderland.

John Terry has been among those to add their voice to the call, with more than 30,000 followers liking the message he put out to his 2.8million followers. He posted via his Instagram @johnterry.26: “I have just heard that little Bradley Lowery only has two months to live and his wish is to receive thousands and thousands of Christmas cards. “Bradley has cancer and hearing this awful news has broken my heart. “I will be sending young Bradley a card and a signed shirt, “I’m urging all my followers to make this little boys dreams come true and send him a Christmas card. “Thinking of you little man.” They added: “Can I just say up to now the response has been immense and we cant thank everyone enough for your kind words. “We have opened over 1,450 cards up to now, and cant wait for the post on Monday. “Please remember if Bradley is having a good day the family will be out having adventures with him, so this is why the postal address is not Bradley’s home address. “We look forward to reading your kind words with Brad and the gifts and money he has received is fantastic. “We want to say a huge thank you to you all for helping make Bradley’s Christmas the most memorable ever.” Anyone who wishes to send a card can post it to: Bradley’s fight C/O 5 Attlee Avenue Blackhall rocks Hartlepool TS27 4BY.