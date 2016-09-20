More than 1,000 job seekers attend Peterborough careers fair

More than 1,000 job seekers in Peterborough were able to meet local employers, find out what support and training opportunities are available, and browse real jobs at a careers fair.

Tackling Worklessness in Peterborough (TWIP) in partnership with The Jobcentre Plus hosted the Recruit 2016 jobs fair at Peterborough Town Hall.

Thirty plus companies attended offering a selection of exciting vacancies from care workers to sales reps.

TWIP incorporates local training, employment and support organisations and is led by housing association Cross Keys Homes, which sponsored the event.

With more than 2,000 people on Jobseeker’s Allowance/Universal Credit in the city, the event was able to help many search for work or training opportunities quickly and conveniently.

Serco, the Royal Mail, Cross Keys Homes, Peterborough City Council, B&Q, Argos and TSS were among the companies offering full and part-time posts as well as Christmas vacancies.

Chair of TWIP and Cross Keys Homes’ service manager for community investment, Steve Dumbrell, said: “This is the fourth annual careers fair that TWIP has held and we were delighted to see so many people attending, which shows how worthwhile these careers fairs are in bringing together local companies with local people and helping fill job vacancies in the city.”