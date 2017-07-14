More roadworks misery for Peterborough motorists

Motorists are bracing themselves for a series of roadworks in the city as a number of schemes are completed over the summer months.

While the works on the A1, which were postponed after the traffic chaos caused when junction 17 was shut - have not yet been rescheduled, there are still a large number of schemes which are yet to be completed.

The queues during last week's works

One of the biggest schemes will see overnight closures of the northbound carriageway of the Nene Parkway.

The entire stretch of the road will be closed from 8pm till 6am on week nights between July 19 and August 11.

During the works the road will be open as usual during the day, however there will be a temporary speed limit of 40mph.

As part of the overall resurfacing works the eastbound on-slip at junction 3 of the Fletton parkway (from Hampton roundabout) will be closed overnight (8pm to 6am) this Friday (14 July) and Monday and Tuesday next week (17/18 July). While this closure is on there will be a diversion in place. The closures are being put in place to allow resurfacing of the road, and also to change the street lamps to LED lighting.

A stretch of Morley Way between Shrewsbury Avenue and the Nene Parkway was closed for resurfacing on Tuesday night.

However, machinery broke down, meaning the road was shut during Wednesday morning rush hour for safety reasons. The closure caused long delays for motorists across the south of the city.

Works are also ongoing on parkways around Peterborough to clear litter, and cut grass on verges.

There are also expected to be delays on Bishop’s Road, where works are still ongoing. While three-way lights which had been in place have now been removed, resurfacing work on the path on the Cathedral side of the road will result in a lane closure.

Fletton Parkway this morning

Anglian Water is still carrying out works on Oundle Road. The road is shut between Lynch Wood and the Orton Parkway following a collapsed sewer. The closure is set to remain in place until July 26, with a diversion through Lynch Wood set up.

There are also plans to resurface Bourges Boulevard near the Bridge Street crossing. The plans will result in overnight closures at the end of August.

However, there is good news for drivers using Bourges Boulevard near Queensgate, as road closures due to works on the pedestrian bridge are set to finish on July 21.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said there were a number of reasons why roadworks schemes were carried out during the summer.

Roadworks at Morley Way

The spokesman said: “We always try and carry out works at night to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Major resurfacing works, such as those on the Nene Parkway, are best carried out in the summer as the temperature is more predictable and it’s lighter at night. These works are not a regular occurrence and we expect the new parkway surfaces to last for at least 15 years before they need doing again.”