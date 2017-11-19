More firms on way as Fletton Quays scheme is developing nicely

Negotiations to bring new companies to one of the biggest developments in Peterborough are continuing a year after work began on the site.

Construction started on the Fletton Quays last winter, and many of the larger buildings are taking shape - with some due for opening next year.

Peterborough City Council leader John Holdich visited the site to see the progress, and he said he was excited by what he saw.

Cllr Holdich said: “I am over the moon with what is going on at Fletton Quays.

“What we have delivered in such a short space of time is very pleasing.

“The roads and electrics are already in place. Planning permission for the hotel is due - everything is on time and on schedule so far.”

New council offices site at Fletton Quays - Peterborough City Council Leader Coun. John Holdich with Gillian Beasley and (centre) PCC head of property Jane McDaid EMN-170611-192232009

Cllr Holdich made the site visit with council chief executive Gillian Beasley, and one of the main things they were looking at was the new council office building, which is due to open in the summer next year.

Cllr Holdich said: “The building is looking fantastic - everyone is very excited to be moving there in the new year.

“We will be starting the consultation with staff about the interior of the building soon. It was also very pleasing to see the new look for the old engine shed. We are in advanced negotiations for companies to move in to the shed and the new office block where Aqua House used to be.”

It is hoped the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel will be welcoming its first guests in 2019, while a new multi-storey car park is on schedule to be completed next year. Weston Homes’ work to create over 350 high-quality apartments is progressing at a pace, with a showhome expected to be open in early 2018.

Cllr Holdich said: “The excellent progress to date is testament to the robust partnership working in place between all the groups involved with the site being driven by the Peterborough Investment Partnership. When the site largely completes in 2019, it will create a modern, flagship development for the benefit of Peterborough and complement the wider growth of the city centre.”

