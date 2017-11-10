Money to send child with leukemia on trip of a lifetime to Disney World is stolen in Peterborough

Money which was raised to send a child with leukemia on a trip of a lifetime to Disney World was stolen following a fundraiser in Peterborough.

Around £475 was raised following a fundraiser at Orton Waterville Village Hall in Gleve Avenue for nine-year-old Logan Stull, but event organiser Amber Chouings from Fletton was left devastated after she came home and found only £200 was left in the charity bucket.

Amber Chouings (right) and Asma Akhta from Desserts Delivered Peterborough which played a big part in promoting the event and collecting donations. Photo: Chris Street

The theft occurred after Amber, who volunteers for Make-A-Wish Foundation, put her “heart and soul” into planning the fundraiser over a number of months to try and send Logan and his parents to Walt Disney World in Florida.

She said: “I counted out the money when I got home. I thought that did not quite add up so I figured out how much was collected from each stall and realised it was £475.

“I was traumatised. I kind of blame myself for it.

“Logan’s family were really helpful about it but they were very upset that someone stole from their sick, little boy.

The fundraiser for Logan. Photo: Chris Street

“It’s been a really horrible situation.”

Logan lives in California, but his plight was brought to Amber’s attention by her mother-in-law Lisa Green, who knows Logan’s grandmother.

Amber said: “He’s going through all sorts of chemotherapy. It’s been a horrible journey for them all and they do not know if he will survive.”

The fundraiser was put on with the help of local businesses and included stalls and a bouncy castle.

Logan and his little sister Caydence

The overall target is between $1,000 and $1,500, which would be more than £750.

That target may have felt a long way away after £275 was lost from the money bucket, but things are now looking much better after residents rallied around the fundraising campaign.

Amber added: “I did announce on Facebook what had happened and so many people came together and saved the day.

“A lot of people said ‘we want to try and help you get it back’.

“They suggested starting a GoFundMe page to get it back, and as soon as I made it donations came in very fast. We’ve already made £390.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We are investigating a theft which took place at Orton Waterville Village Hall in Glebe Avenue at about 6pm on November 5.

“Money was stolen from a charity bucket during a charity event. Anyone with information can call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting reference CF0641031117.”

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/logans-wish.