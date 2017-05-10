Mixed reaction from Peterborough residents to low flying military jets

There has been an increase in the number of jets performing training exercises over Peterborough this week, prompting a mixed reaction from the city’s residents.

The jets could be clearly heard over Peterborough yesterday and this morning, but while some welcome the military and think it’s the “sound of freedom” others have complained about the planes disturbing sleep and scaring the vulnerable.

While Brian Taylor said on the Peterborough Telegraph’s Facebook page: “Night shift worker trying to sleep!!!..grrr” and James Morgan said “If you were elderly or had a serious health condition, you might not like your sleep disturbed at 7.30am by this noise!”

However many felt the training was completely warranted.

Manwinder Singh said: “All these people moaning about being woken up, get a grip, these guys have a job to do and they need to train, they train all over the UK, from the mountains in Wales to the sea over the wash to flat land like the fens, you wouldn’t be complaining if there was a attack of some sort and these guys had to get there fast. Just be thankful that there’s some aircrafts up there in case something serious happens.”

Laura English said: “Don’t understand how people can have the audacity to moan at the fact jets are flying around training, in any job you need to train and if the that mean British and American jets train at 7am be grateful that they are willing to put their lives on the line to keep everyone even you moaners lives safe god for bid something was to happen they are their to save people’s lives.

“Well done guys and girls some of us people appreciate what you do.”

A spokesman from RAF Lakenheath said: “The 48th Fighter Wing will increase flying operations from RAF Lakenheath.

“Communities in East Anglia and the surrounding areas can expect to see and hear more jets in the sky than is usual. There are no plans of low-altitude flying during this period.

“These operations facilitate a number of training requirements for both aircrew and support personnel on the ground, and are necessary to ensure a ready and capable force.”

