Penny the puppy, who went missing from her home in Peterborough has been found after a public appeal.

She ran off with her lead attached while out for a walk with her owner near the Pyramid Centre in Bretton on Monday January 23.

But after a public appeal to help find her we’re pleased to say she has been found and reunited with her owner.