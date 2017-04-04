Missing Mark found in Birmingham

Police have confirmed a man reported missing from Skegness, and last seen in Boston, has been found in Birmingham.

Mark Sweatman, 51, had last been seen at the Salvation Army kitchen in the High Street, in Boston, at 6.30pm on Sunday, April 2.

Originally from Cambridgeshire, he had recently been living in the Salvation Army hostel in Skegness.

Police had grown ‘increasingly concerned’ for his welfare, however a spokesman today confirmed: “We have found Mark Sweatman it seems. He had travelled to Birmingham.”