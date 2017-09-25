Miss Peterborough in line for national enterprise honour.

An enterprising business owner in Peterborough has been short listed for a national honour.

Laura Bailey (22) who is co-director of the bridal boutique The Wedding Room, in Priestgate, Peterborough, and runs two retail online businesses, has been short listed for the Great British young entrepreneur of the year award.

Laura Bailey after winning the Miss Peterborough title.

The awards are run by the HSBC Bank and the winners will be announced on November 25.

Miss Bailey, who won the Miss Peterborough 2017 title earlier this year, said: “I am overwhelmed to have been short listed.

“I’m told that 11,000 people were put in for the award and that number has been short listed to 90.”

She said the short listing process had involved an interview and a secret shopper being sent to the business.

She said: “It is amazing and to win would make everything worthwhile.”

Miss Bailey, who says she grew up in a family of businessmen and women, has also been raising thousands of pounds to help victims of Hurricane Irma.