Minutes old, baby Navaeh helps new father pop the question at Peterborough City Hospital

A new arrival at Peterborough City Hospital’s maternity unit helped her dad pop an important question!

Not only had Lauren French and partner Shane Brinkley welcomed their new arrival Navaeh Rose on Thursday October 6, but Shane also had another surprise in store for Lauren – he wanted to propose!

Midwife, Janine Kettle left, with Laurens mum, Beverley Fovargue, and the happy trio

Soon after her birth, Shane dressed Nevaeh in a special outfit and handed her back to Lauren.

Little Nevaeh was wearing a vest with “Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?” on it.

“I wanted to make the proposal different – I’d been planning it for 8 months. It was really difficult to keep secret, only Lauren’s mum and my best mate knew I was going to do it.” said Shane.

Lauren was so shocked, she had to be prompted to reply by Shane.

Lauren French and partner Shane Brinkley with their new arrival Navaeh Rose

The newly-engaged couple have since settled with Nevaeh and she has received lots of visitors already.

Lauren said “Nevaeh is settling down brilliantly to her new surroundings, she has made my family complete.

“We haven’t yet had a chance to plan for the wedding, but would like it to be in 2018.

“We are hoping to have the chance to sit down and discuss it properly very soon, in between naps!”