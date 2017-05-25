Minute’s silence in Cathedral Square as country falls silent for Manchester victims

Peterborough will join the rest of the country in falling silent at 11am today (Thursday, May 25) in memory of the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Twenty-two people were killed and 64 injured after a suicide bomber detonated a home-made device at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert on Monday evening.

A minute’s silence was held the day after the attack in Cathedral Square, and another is being held at the same place this morning as the whole of the UK remembers those who died.

RELATED

Minute’s silence in Peterborough’s Cathedral Square after Manchester suicide attack