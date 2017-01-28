Minister’s Grand Tour

The Government’s Minister for Faith and Integration visited Peterborough Cathedral as part of a nationwide ‘Grand Tour.’

Lord Bourne visited the cathedral on Friday as part of his tour of all 42 Anglican cathedrals in the country. Peterborough was the 11th on his list.

During his visit, he saw how Peterborough Cathedral has benefited from grants from the Government’s First World War Centenary Cathedral Repairs Fund totalling £738,000.

He also met with the acting Dean, Canon Jonathan Baker.

Through the visits he hopes to highlight the role of English cathedrals as hubs for bringing diverse communities and faiths together, as well as championing their roles as drivers of local economies.