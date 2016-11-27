MINI workers spread Christmas joy with 100 panto tickets donation

Generous staff at Sycamore MINI in Papyrus Road, Werrington, Peterborough, are helping those less fortunate this Christmas.

The company has sponsored 100 tickets for the Cresset panto Peter Pan, which runs from December 10-30, and is now collecting gifts to be distributed to disadvantaged children after the panto. If you are willing to help, drop your gift in to ‘MINI Santa Sleigh’, at Sycamore MINI by December 21.

The concept of supporting children through the arts is at the heart of the story of Peter Pan, and its author JM Barrie who gifted the rights to the production to Great Ormond StreetHospital which will receive a percentage royalty on every ticket sold. Brand manager Chris Davis, said “The team at Sycamore MINI have undertaken a challenge to see how much happiness a MINI can bring to those less fortunate. We are very excited to work with the YMCA and help deserving children this Christmas.”

Sponsorship packages are still available, anyone interested in taking part should contact fundraising@theymca.org.uk