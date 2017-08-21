Mill plans are submitted

A planning application to turn a disused mill into an arts hub for the community has been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

The proposals would see the Whitworth Mill, located on the Fletton Quays developments, transformed into a base for artists, with a range of studios and workshops.

The centre would also be the new home for the Metal arts group, which is currently based at Chauffeurs Cottage behind the town hall. The transformation has been helped by a £490,000 grant from the Arts Council which will cover the first phase of redevelopment, namely the structural changes, and this is scheduled to be complete by summer 2018. The plans were unveiled by council leader John Holdich, PCC planning and development manager Lee Collins, cllr Steve Allen and Lisa Roberts, head of PCC culture and Leisure.