Mick George and Peterborough’s The Cressett set up donation points for Grenfell Tower fire victims

Drop off points for donations to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London have now been set up across Cambridgeshire.

Following the events in North Kensington yesterday, an appeal led by Heart Radio has seen Cambridge businesses unite in support, requesting donations of items to those left stranded following the Grenfell Tower Fire.

Residents in the 24-storey Grenfell Tower were evacuated from their flats in the burning building in the early hours of yesterday morning, and with smoke still bellowing out of the structure, many residents were forced to sleep in makeshift shelters last night.

At least 70 people have been confirmed to have been taken to five hospitals in London for treatment, with many more expected to be announced in the near future.

The tragedy has left hundreds of people without their possessions, food and drink. A number of locations have been set up throughout the county for you to offer your assistance.

The early support has been magnificent, with numerous Mick George vehicles already full and ready for distribution to the Grenfell site.

Donations of the following items would be much appreciated:

*Blankets

* Clothes

* Toys

* Toiletries and Nappies

* Other basic necessities

If you would like to help, you can drop off at the following nearby locations:

* Mick George Ltd, 8am-2pm (Thursday 15th June) 6 Lancaster Way, Ermine Business Park, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, PE29 6XU

* The Cresset, 8am-2pm (Thursday 15th June) Rightwell, Bretton, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, PPE3 8DX

* Better Removals and Storage 6.15am-12pm (Thursday 15th June), Flint Park, Barley Road, Royston, SG8 7PU

* Murketts, 8am-2pm (Thursday 15th June) 137 Histon Road, Cambridge, CB4 3JD