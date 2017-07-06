Met Office issues yellow warning for rain in Peterborough

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain in Peterborough, with thunderstorms possible.

The warning lasts for the whole of today (Thursday, July 6) until 2am tomorrow.

The Met Office said: “Isolated thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of England and Wales from early Thursday morning before clearing by early Friday.

“While these storms may miss many places, where they do develop intense downpours are likely, bringing the threat of sudden flooding of roads, transport routes, homes and businesses. Lightning and hail may be additional hazards.”

Temperatures in Peterborough are expected to remain high today and tomorrow.