Met Office issue weather warning for heavy rain in Cambridgeshire on Friday

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Cambridgeshire and the East of England for tomorrow afternoon, Friday June 2.

The weather warning has been issued for between 1pm and 11pm.

A met office forecaster said: “There is the risk of torrential downpours on Friday afternoon and evening. Whilst most places will miss the worst, it could lead to localised surface water flooding and difficult driving conditions. Frequent lightning and perhaps hail could be additional hazards.”

Peterborough is right on the edge of the area the weather warning has been issued for and it does not extend into southern Lincolnshire so there is a chance the city will miss the worst of the heavy rain.

However, rain is still forecast for the city between 1pm and 5pm tomorrow, clearing in the evening.