Memorial match for ‘a true gentleman’

Friends and team mates of a promising rugby player who was killed in a car crash will pay their respects with a memorial game at the weekend.

Kieran Carrington-Walker, (19), of Bruces Close, Conington, was a passenger in a Land Rover Discovery when it crashed on the B660 Glatton Lane at about 5.45pm on Wednesday, May 24.

The youngster was a popular member of Peterborough Rugby Club, and a memorial match has been organised.

Chairman Dick Clark said: “Kieran was a much liked and respected member of our Rugby Family. Joining us as a Junior player he represented the club at every Junior age group up to and including Colts.

He was both passionate and enthusiastic and picked up several awards during his playing career. He also assisted with Junior training in later years where his input was valued a great deal.

“The Memorial Game that has been organised by his peers for this coming Sunday is a fitting tribute to a young man who will be greatly missed by all at Fengate.

“Our thoughts at this time are with his family and friends. “

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help pay for Kieran’s funeral costs and has already raised more than £4,000. Martin Ball who set-up the page said Kieran was ‘a true gentleman’ and posted: “We’ve known each other since we were about six-years-old through rugby. Since then we’ve been close and his family have done a lot for me and this page is the least I could do.

“Our rugby tour was some of the best memories I’ve ever had and he had a real passion for the game. “

The driver of the Discovery and another passenger were taken to Peterborough City Hospital as a precaution.

To donate to the fundraising page visit www.gofundme.com/help-pay-the-cost-of-the-funeral

Anyone with information about the crash should call the road policing unit quoting incident number 477 of May 24.