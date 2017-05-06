‘Media misrepresent Muslims’

Misrepresentation of Muslims in the media was discussed at the Muslim Council of Peterborough AGM at Jack Hunt School last Saturday.

The guest speaker was Miqdaad Versi, assistant secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, who also flagged up a column in last week’s Peterborough Telegraph by Ansar Ali which expressed a similar view.

Muslim Council of Peterborough AGM at Jack Hunt School. Guests at the event.

Cllr Ali, a Labour member on Peterborough City Council, said: “The presentation was well received. He talked about how the UK media too often misrepresent Muslims.

“Stories which very often prove to be false only undermine trust about Islam and fuel prejudice against Muslims.”

The deputy mayor Cllr Keith Sharp, deputy mayoress Christine Wilson, and council representatives were also present.