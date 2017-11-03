Mayor to lead remembrance services in Peterborough

The Mayor of Peterborough will lead Remembrance tributes in the city next weekend.

Wreaths will be laid at the steps of Peterborough’s War Memorial as part of a service of remembrance taking place to honour those who lost their lives for their country.

Commemoration events will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

On Armistice Day (Saturday), the Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor John Fox, will lead a procession of dignitaries, councillors, Freemen of the City, the Royal British Legion, Honorary Aldermen, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant and guests from the Town Hall to the War Memorial on Bridge Street for a short service beginning at 10.55am.

The Mayor alongside winners of the schools competition to make a poppy wreath, will lay the wreath on the War Memorial. Reverend Canon Ian Black will conduct the service, which will include two minutes’ silence at 11am. The start and finish of the silence will be marked by a whistle.

On Remembrance Sunday the day’s events will begin at 9.50am when a parade including Armed Forces personnel, veterans and cadets will leave the Car Haven car park and march along Bridge Street to Peterborough Cathedral.

The Mayor of Peterborough will lead a Civic Procession including dignitaries, Freemen of the City, the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, military representatives and guests from the Town Hall to the War Memorial on Bridge Street for the laying of the wreaths just after 10am.

The procession will then make its way to Peterborough Cathedral for a service of remembrance beginning at 10.45am.

There will also be a short service undertaken by Canon Ian Black at the War Memorial and a two minute silence will be observed at 11am.

Following the cathedral service, the procession will be led back to the Town Hall where a poppy wreath will be unveiled above the building’s Bridge Street entrance to commemorate council members and staff killed in the two World Wars.

The Lord Lieutenant, the Mayor, Mayoress and President of the Royal British Legion will then take the salute from a march-past at the front of the Town Hall. The procession will continue through the city’s streets, and will include ex-servicemen, 158 Regiment The Royal Logistic Corps, RAF Wittering and cadets from across the region.

Councillor Fox said: “Many of our residents will be too young to remember the world wars so it is important we continue to acknowledge the sacrifices made by so many, including members of our own families.

“Remembrance Sunday is an important annual event for us all to pay our respects to those who lost their lives in combat. I hope the people of Peterborough will join us in marking the dedication of our armed forces in the past, present and future.

“I would also urge people to support the annual Poppy Appeal. Wearing a poppy not only remembers lost lives, but also assists the servicemen and women of today.”

Residents and local businesses are being reminded that access to St Peter’s Road and the Car Haven car park will be closed to vehicles from 6pm on Saturday 11 November until 2pm on Sunday 12 November 2017.