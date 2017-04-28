Mayor’s visit to fire station

Mayor of Peterborough Councillor David Sanders was given a trip in a fire engine during an impromptu visit to Peterborough Volunteer Fire Station on Bourges Boulevard.

Cllr Sanders, pictured with his partner Jacie Drabble, was on his way home from an engagement when he spotted the volunteer firefighters hard at work cleaning the fire engines.

He was warmly welcomed by the team who treated him to an hour-long visit which included a tour of the station and a trip out in the fire engine. Cllr Sanders said: “I’ve long held respect for the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade which is the only team nationally to be operated fully by unpaid volunteers. They provide an invaluable service to the local community and beyond, all in their own time, and at their own cost. We’re really lucky to have them.”