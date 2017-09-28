Mayor’s Cadet will represent young people at civic events in Peterborough

A new Mayor’s Cadet has been appointed to accompany the Mayor of Peterborough on official duties in the city.

Sea Cadet Caitlin Vinicombe (16) was appointed as the official City of Peterborough Mayor Cadet for 2017/18 at a Town Hall ceremony yesterday (Wednesday).

As the official cadet, she will accompany and support Mayor John Fox to all future civic events, including the city’s Remembrance Service on Sunday, November 12 at Peterborough Cathedral.

She will also play an active role in promoting the city at these events, demonstrating the professionalism and dedication of young people and youth organisations in Peterborough.

Caitlin has been a member of the TS Gildenburgh Sea Cadets in the city for six years and says the organisation has increased her confidence and has offered her lots of opportunities including pursuing a passion for windsurfing and photography.

She is now studying photography at Peterborough Regional College and hopes to one day become a photojournalist.

Caitlin said: “Becoming the Mayor’s official cadet is a really amazing opportunity. John is really lovely and it’s great to be able to represent young people in the city in this way.”

Cllr Fox, who has selected the Sea Cadets as one of his mayoral charities for his year in the post, said: “As a former Navy Serviceman I am honoured to have a Sea Cadet accompany me to all future civic events. Caitlin is a wonderful young woman and a credit to her cadet corp. I hope the people of Peterborough will join me in welcoming her over the coming months.”