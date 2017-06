The Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox will lead a minute’s silence in memory of the Grenfell Tower victims.

The national silence is being held at 11am today (Monday, June 19) following the deadly inferno at the tower block in west London which has so far claimed 58 lives, with that number expected to rise.

The mayor will be in the Reception Room at Peterborough Town Hall for the silence with members of the public invited to attend.