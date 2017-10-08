Mayor launches new badge

A Peterborough Together badge has been launched by Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox to celebrate unity in the city.

The badge, which features an anchor design and will be worn by local community leaders, will be distributed to community leaders across the city over the coming weeks and will promote the city’s progress in bringing communities together.

Mayor's community badge EMN-170928-171004009

Recipients will be asked to pledge money to the Mayor’s charities in return for receiving the badge.

Cllr Fox said: “The anchor is particularly important as it symbolises how communities in Peterborough anchor together, and how our real strength lies in the partnerships we create with each other.”

To obtain a badge call 01733 452319 or email mayor@peterborough.gov.uk.