Mayor hot-foots it to charity event

The Mayor of Peterborough was hauled over hot coals - but it was all in the aid of charity.

The Mayor, Cllr John Fox was one of a number of brave fundraisers to take part in a barefoot fire walk at the Black Horse pub at Elton earlier this month.

Cllr Fox and the other volunteers - including Miss Peterborough, Laura Bailey, were all raising money for the Soul Happy charity during the event, which saw them walking over hot coals.