Cambridgeshire Scouts were given the opportunity to interview the Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor David Sanders.

The scouts asked the councillor plenty of questions with the interview being played out on Hereward Radio.

Joining Cllr Sanders at the radio station, at the Gladstone Park Community Centre, were Simon Burgess, Aaron Horton and George Pollard.

The Scouts host and produce a monthly radio and TV show at Hereward Radio.