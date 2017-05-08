“Massive explosion” heard as arsonists destroy car in Peterborough

Arsonists torched a car in Peterborough in the early hours of Saturday morning, May 6.

A crew from Dogsthorpe was called to the car fire that was in close proximity to a home in Garton End Road at 12.27am.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 1.12am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.