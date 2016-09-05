Market Deeping friends to drive hearse covered in grass across Europe as part of the Fireball Swiss Rally

Three friends are preparing to raise cash for charity by driving across Europe in a hearse covered with artificial grass.

Joe Allen, 23, Alan Myson, 65, and Joe Draper, 52, will begin their unusual journey on September 16.

Setting off from Market Deeping, where the trio live, they will drive the vehicle to Dover, where they will meet up with other teams taking part in the Fireball Swiss Rally.

The following day they will head across the Channel and the rally – which see participants drive through eight countries in four days – will begin in Calais.

Joe, Alan and Joe are funding the trip themselves, so every penny raised in sponsorship will go straight to the Manor Lodge Centre, in Market Deeping, which provides services for children and young people with sensory impairments.

Joe Allen, who runs search engine optimisation firm Prevail Online, said: “The three of us had wanted to do a car rally for charity for a while and were keen to support a local cause.

“The Manor Lodge Centre is based in Market Deeping and does great work with young people. We are keen to raise some money to support it.

“We wanted an unusual vehicle to do the rally in, and Alan had recently bought the hearse to use as a promotional tool for his business.

“A hearse covered in grass is not something you see everyday and we will certainly stand out in the crowd.”

Alan runs a company called A1 Artificial Grass and he gave the vehicle its unusual makeover.

From Calais, the rally participants will head south through France and into Switzerland.

From there, they’ll head into Italy, then Lichtenstein, Austria and Germany, followed by Luxembourg and Belgium.

Trophies will be awarded for the most money raised for charity, the best and most interesting costumes, most amazing car and the oldest, cheapest or most unlikely banger rally car to make it through the trip.

The Manor Lodge Centre is run by Sense – a national charity that supports and campaigns for children and adults who are deafblind or have sensory impairments.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/SwissRally