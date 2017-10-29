March to protest against violence

A female-only march through the city centre will take place next month.

The Reclaim the Nightevent, to promote feeling safe in Peterborough city centre, will take place on Saturday, November 25.

Participants will meet in Cathedral Square at 7.15pm, before walking through the city for around 30 minutes. The event will finish in a city pub.

The march will also protest against violence against women.

The event is being organised by the Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group.

For more information about the group, visit www.peterboroughrapecrisis.co.uk.