March hit by water shortage

Hundreds of homes in the March area look set to be without water for much of the day today.

Anglia Water initially said that a power failure at about 4.50am hit supplies in the March and Chatteris area. But at about 7am it became apparent that there was a burst water main in March that was impeding supplies.

Homes were left with either very low water pressure or no water at all. Anglia Water said at first that supplies would be on again by about 8.30 but later revised that until 3pm. Schools in the town were not affected by the problems, however.