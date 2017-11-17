Marathon swim by Peterborough schoolboy raises hundreds for Children In Need

A Peterborough schoolboy has raised nearly £300 for Children in Need after completing 100 lengths of a swimming pool in an hour.

Jack Swindale, 9, who goes to Newark Hill Academy, completed the marathon swim on Tuesday, November 14, raising £299.

Tuesday is the only night Jack has free from swimming lessons, but undertook the challenge at Peterborough Regional Pool nevertheless to raise the cash for Children In Need.

Meanwhile, pupils at Yaxley Infant School are wearing spots for Children In Need and so far an auction for a Pudsey cake has raised £80.

And the church bells at Peterborough St John's will be ringing out this evening in support of Children In Need.

Starting at 7:45pm they will ring for an hour and will ring a brand new bellringing method called Pudsey Bob Triples.

If anyone would like to sponsor the bellringers contact Nick Elks on 07961 916891 or by email nick.elks@gmail.com