Marathon cycling challenge

A Peterborough engineer will be peddling to Paris to raise money for the Lymphoma Association .

Philip Mannis, of Peterborough-based consultancy Rolton Group will undertake the London to Paris cycle ride in July, covering over 300 miles in just four days.

He will start on July 19 and hopes to raise over £1,500 for his chosen charity, The Lymphoma Association. Philip has a close connection with The Lymphoma Association following his mother’s diagnosis at the beginning of 2016.

He said: “I am very excited to be taking on the London to Paris cycle challenge.

“It’ll be a very long, hard ride, but I’ve been putting in the hours training to make sure I feel fully prepared, and I’m becoming a familiar sight on my bike in and around Peterborough.”

To find out more or to make a donation, visit Philip’s page www.doitforcharity.com/philmannis.