Manufacturer launches new scholarship scheme for budding engineers

A manufacturer near Peterborough has unveiled a new scholarship venture.

Stainless Metalcraft, of Honeysome Road, Chatteris, has created the Metalcraft Engineering Scholarship that allows people to gain hands-on experience during a three-month placement in Metalcraft’s apprentice school.

Austen Adams, managing director for Stainless Metalcraft, said: “We hope that these placements will help anyone interested in pursuing a degree in engineering to develop a real understanding of the subject and to work out which areas they may want to focus on in the future.

“It’s for anyone who is stuck between A-levels and university who wants to acquire the experience and knowledge to make an informed decision about their future studies and career path.”

The scholarship will cover four core modules: hand fitting, turning and milling, and welding and fabrication. Trainees will learn about health and safety.

The first two trainees to undertake the three-month programme are Tarryn Sullivan (19) and Ben Beale (18).

Metalcraft last year celebrated 100 years of apprenticeships at the firm.

It has won the East of England category in the National Apprenticeship Awards and has seen a 400 per cent increase in the number of apprentices starting at the firm.