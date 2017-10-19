Man who collapsed on Peterborough bus has heart restarted after cardiac arrest

A man who collapsed on a bus in Peterborough after suffering a cardiac arrest had his heart restarted by paramedics.

The man, who is believed to be in his 60s, collapsed in Reeves Way, Eastfield, this morning (Thursday, October 19).

He was taken to Papworth Hospital for further treatment and is said to be making progress.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “At 11.49am today the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call to Reeves Way in Eastfield to a report of a man who had collapsed on a bus and was in cardiac arrest.

“He received immediate bystander CPR and was attended to by an EEAST crew within five minutes consisting of a paramedic, emergency medical technician and student paramedic from Anglia Ruskin University.

“An ambulance officer also attended and a response car from Magpas air ambulance was dispatched.

“Following one shock from a defibrillator the ambulance crew managed to resuscitate the man, believed to be in his 60s, and restarted his heart.

“The patient continued to improve and was sat up and talking to his relative by the time the Magpas crew arrived on scene and was transported directly to Papworth Hospital for further treatment.”