Man treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Peterborough

A man was treated for smoke inhalation following a kitchen fire in Peterborough this morning, Friday December 23.

Two crews attended the fire at a house in Wingfield, Orton Goldhay ,following a call at around 9.10am.

A hamper, placed on top of the cooker, had caught fire after the cooker was accidentally turned on. The fire was contained to the surrounding area.

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and left the scene shortly before 10am.

One man was treated by paramedics at the scene for suspected smoke inhalation.

Station Commander Danny Kelly said: “The couple had just received the Christmas hamper this morning and placed it on top of the cooker. The cooker was accidentally switched on without the occupants being aware and this started the fire.

“A cooker top seems a handy surface to use but this incident shows how easily the hob can accidentally get switched on and start a fire.

“As we approach the Christmas weekend and worktops get used to their max with all the dinner preparations, please avoid using the cooker top to place things on.”