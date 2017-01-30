Man suffers serious injuries after Mercedes crashes into telegraph pole

A man suffered serious injuries after a white Mercedes collided into a telegraph pole in Thorpe Road.

Police were called at about 1.30am on Saturday (January 28) to reports of a one vehicle road traffic collision.

The collision took place near the roundabout leading onto Longthorpe Parkway.

The injured man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

BT were called to repair the pole and the road was clear at 6.50am.