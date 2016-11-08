Man seriously hurt in industrial accident in Huntingdon

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after glass sheets fell on him in Huntingdon.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at 12.38pm today (8th November) to St Margarets Way, Huntingdon, to a report of a man who had suffered traumatic injuries.

An ambulance crew, ambulance officer and response car from Magpas air ambulance attended.

They treated a man in his 20s who had suffered leg and pelvis injuries after glass sheets fell on him.

He was sedated at the scene before being taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.