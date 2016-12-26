Man impaled by railings early on Christmas day in central Peterborough

A man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital after being impaled by railings early on Christmas day
Magpas Air Ambulance were called out at 1.26am after a man’s arm had been impaled on some metal railings.
Magpas doctor Ed Barnard and paramedic Alex Pearce arrived in central Peterborough, via a Magpas Air Ambulance rapid response BMW. They gave the patient (in his 20s) advanced pain relief and sedated him (providing him with A&E level care there and then).
The Magpas team then worked closely with a Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service crew to remove the man safely from the railing. They then accompanied the patient in a land ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital, the man was in a stable condition.
Cambridgeshire Police and East of England Ambulance Service paramedic crews were also in attendance.
